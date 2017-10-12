One for the Diary: ENSA – Memory Lane

Kirk Theatre, Pickering, Thursdsay October 12 to Saturday October 14 at 7.30pm and Sunday October 15 at 6.30pm

Pickering Musical Society is flying high for the 18th year of their its War Time Weekend production of ENSA – Memory Lane at Pickering’s Kirk Theatre.

The cast will be singing some of the most well-known songs of the era, taking you on a trip of pure nostalgia, with plenty of audience participation.

Fanny and Maud (played by Marcus Burnside and Matt Russell) are out for some entertainment and find it in a most unusual place.

Three spinsters (Maureen Symonds, Pat Stockley and Lucy Glover) are anti-men, but all is not what it seems. An army sergeant (Colin Wragg or Marcus Burnside) lose their patience when a mother (Linda Tester) accompanies her timid son (Chris Thompson) when enlisting in the army.

Show producer Maureen Symonds said: “We would like to welcome you all to our 18th War Time Weekend concert ENSA – Memory Lane.

“I cannot believe that I have been producing the war time production for 18 years.

“Where do the years go?

Your support over the years has helped enormously in keeping our lovely theatre going, thank you.

“We hope you enjoy our show of pure nostalgia and trust you will participate in the well-known songs of the era. So, grab yourself a glass of wine or beer and start singing.”

As part of the Pickering War Weekend the theatre will also host a soup kitchen on the Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

ENSA was the the Entertainments National Service Association – an organisation set up in 1939 by Basil Dean and Leslie Henson to provide entertainment for British armed forces personnel during World War Two.

Tickets from the box office open on 11am to 1pm or online at www.kirktheatre.co.uk

Box office: 01751 474833.