One for the Diary: Ryedale Book Festival

Julia Chapman at Pickering Library, Thursday November 9 at 7pm

Yorkshire novelist and creator of the popular Dales Detective series, Julia Chapman is the guest of Ryedale Book Festival.

Last year the first Dales Detective mystery, Date with Death, hit the libraries and bookshops to the delight of audiences across the country.

At this Ryedale Book Festival event Julia will be talking about the second novel in the series Date with Malice, which has just been published by Pan Macmillan.

Julia is a country girl.

When not writing, she spends her time out in the hills, running on the fells that provide the beautiful setting for her series of detective novels, or riding her bike through the small hamlets and villages in the Dales that form a vital part of her books.

Sarah Tyson, festival director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Julia to Pickering to tell us all about the second mystery, Date with Malice.

“It will be interesting to hear how the rural Yorkshire community setting, not unlike Ryedale’s market towns and villages, provides inspiration for her mysteries.”

Sarah is working on the book festival programme for next year and would like to hear from people who have a wish-list of writers they would enjoy meeting in Ryedale.

Julia Chapman has led a nomadic existence, spending most of her adult life abroad. Having published a series of novels set in the idyllic French Pyrenees, she has now turned her hand to crime,

Sarah said: “This event is the last in our literary programme for this year.

“We have enjoyed working in partnership with the staff and volunteers at the Ryedale libraries this year and look forward to creating more opportunities for readers to meet with writers with them next year so any suggestions for guest speakers are welcome.”

Tickets are £5 from www.ryedalebookfestival.com or 01751 476 775