One for the Diary: Wait Until Dark, York Theatre Royal

Tuesday November 21 to Saturday November 25, daily at 7.30pm. Matinees Thursday at 2pm and Saturday at 2.30pm

Do not be surprised if you get stuck behind a York-bound coach on the A64 next week.

It might be family and friends of Shannon Rewcroft going to see the actress in her latest role in the thriller Wait Until Dark at York Theatre Royal. The city is the nearest Scarborough performer Shannon has toured thus far in her three-year professional career.

“I am loving this tour. I provide the light relief in the story of a blind woman who has to foil a gang on conmen.”

And she gets to play a woman. Her last role was as a 10-year-old boy in the drama Shadowlands. She had to cut off her blonde hair and dye it black.

Shannon always wanted to perform. She cut her teeth at the YMCA in St Thomas Street and with Scarborough and District Light Operatic Society and Stagecoach.

She went to Scalby School and Scarborough Sixth Form Colllege and fundraised to go to drama school.

She was helped by residents and scholarships from trust and foundations in Scarborough and Yorkshire.

“I would not have been able to go to drama school without the help from local people,” she said.

“Neighbours and people I didn’t know gave money so I could pursue my dream and I will always be grateful to them,” she said.

Shannon studied first at University of Northumbria before training at Drama Studio London. Since leaving drama school in 2014 worked professionally, mainly in theatre including the national tour of Shadowlands, The Accrington Pals and A Christmas Treasure Island at the Hull Truck Theatre. “I want to do it all. I’m lucky to be working. It is so exciting. I have no idea what is coming next,” said Shannon.

Tickets: 01904 623568