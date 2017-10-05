One for the Diary: You Have Been Watching

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Wednesday October 18 at 7.45pm and Thursday October 19 at 1.45pm and 7pm

Dark Horse Theatre returns to the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month creating mystery, intrigue and a lot of laughter with its new show You Have Been Watching.

Set to an energetic sound track, with music including Female of the Species (Space), Bad (Kirsty MacColl) and One Way or Another (Blondie), You Have Been Watching is written and directed by Lucy Campbell.

You Have Been Watching depicts the life of struggling actor Martin Midgley and his journey as detective Bob Newton to stay on the TV sitcom BAD. Will he solve the murder? Will he get the girl? Will anyone stay dead? With everyone fighting to stay on the show, and rival families at war over a ‘will they, won’t they’ wedding, this is a bittersweet comedy showcasing eight professionally-trained actors with learning disabilities.

Huddersfield-based Dark Horse o shows how quality performances break down the misconception that shows with a learning-disabled cast are a second rate viewing experience.

Dark Horse’s mission is for people with learning disabilities to be given the equality of opportunity to train and work in the performing arts. The company believes that theatre can bring about positive change by helping people see the world differently.

The company also delivers a two-year formal actor training course for people aged 18-plus with learning disabilities and will be introducing a new young company, IGNITE, into its programme of work this September.

Dark Horse also provides on-site and off-site workshops that can be tailored to a range of briefs and delivers bespoke vulnerable witness training in partnership with South Yorkshire Police.

Tickets: 01723 370541.