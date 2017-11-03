Opinion: Enjoy Bonfire Night celebrations

With Bonfire Night celebrations taking place this weekend North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service wants everyone to remember it for the right reasons; with everyone having a safe and enjoyable time.

We want people to enjoy this year’s Bonfire Night safely, and would urge people to go along to an organised event, where the fireworks are handled by professionals. You can find details of some local organised events on our website at www.northyorksfire.gov.uk under the News and Events section or in local newspapers.

Last year we attended five bonfire/firework related incidents, and this year we would like to make it none. Last year’s incident included safety concerns involving some left over fireworks (crews submerged the fireworks in water), a bonfire which was lit prematurely (crews gave advice), two calls to reports of unattended fires both of which were controlled burning and no action was taken, and a hedge on fire which had spread from a bonfire.

If you plan to celebrate with your own firework display/bonfire, following the simple tips below should help ensure your evening is a success.

l Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable

l Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time

l Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

l Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

l Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

l Never return to a firework once it has been lit

l Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

l Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

l Always supervise children with sparklers, never give them to children under 5

l Put used sparklers hot end down into a bucket of sand or water

l Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire

l Don’t build bonfires close to trees, hedges or sheds

l Don’t leave bonfires unattended

l Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.

The message is to enjoy the celebrations, but do so carefully and responsibly.

