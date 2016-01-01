Search
Country Diary: Discovering a tree of beauty in Yedmandale

No mist, no wind, above, below,

The market cross in Hunmanby, the head of the cross fell in 1860 and destroyed nearby stocks.

Your Day Out: Highlights of historic Hunmanby

Hunmanby is a large, pleasant village just south of Filey, and two miles from the sea. It was once a market town, and part of the old market cross stands near the coaching inn, The White Swan. The name Hunmanby is Danish, said to mean, ‘The Farmstead of the Houndsmen’. Maybe hounds hunted the wolves which infested the Wolds! From Castle Hill, standing beside the headless market cross, imagine days when the market place bustled with activity. The head of the cross fell in 1860, and destroyed nearby stocks. Market fairs were held annually on May 6 and October 29. Close by stands the war memorial over-looking what was once the village green.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Country Diary: Subterranean streamlined earth mover

Bleak winter’s in the wood, The birds have flown,

St John the Baptist Church, Cayton, was built in the 12th century and the squat tower and chancel were added in the 15th century.

Your Day Out: Tour of Cayton’s gems

Cayton lies midway between Scarborough and Filey. It’s about a mile from the A165 coastal road at Cayton Bay. In the late 1830s Cayton had a closely knit community of just under 800 residents. What a contrast to 2016!

Alexanders, or Macedonian Parsley.

Country Diary: Thriving plant was introduced by the Romans

Only the gulls’ cry, and breaking waves disturb the silence of the bay.

Rudston Monolith  said to be the tallest standing stone in Britain.

Your Day Out: Village lies on old Roman way

About six miles west of Bridlington in a cleft of the Yorkshire Wolds lies the village of Rudston, on an old Roman way from Bridlington to York.

A kingfisher on willow is just one of the amazing wildlife paintings on display at Robert Fullers Gallery in Thixendale.

Country Diary: Thixendale – a hidden gem on the Wolds

...mist is steeping,

The beautifully restored Howsham Mill.

Your Day Out: Village of Howsham is full of history

The little village of Howsham is situated in a lovely wooded stretch of the Derwent Valley, about six miles south of Malton. The river curves from Howsham Hall to a corner of the beautiful parkland, where it’s crossed by a four-arched bridge. The stone from Kirkham Abbey was used for the fine old bridge.

Country Diary: Sit, watch and wait patiently to observe wildlife

Thus wears the month along in chequered moods,

St Nicholas Church, Wetwang.

Your Day Out: Wander round Wetwang

Our trip out to Wetwang happily coincided with a glorious, sunny day mid-November. Carpets of golden leaves lay deep beneath the trees, yet many retained their foliage beyond bonfire night this year.

A male wigeon.

Country Diary: Bare branches now reveal the witches broom

The warm sun is failing, the bleak wind is wailing,

Your Day Out: Peaceful and tranquil Settrington

Settrington is a quiet, peaceful village about four miles south-east of Malton, sheltering under the Wolds. If approached from the A64, turn off at the prominently-sited public house, The Ham and Cheese, to pass through Scagglethorpe, with its green verges and cottages. The winding lane over flat agricultural land enters Settrington with its more modern houses between the beck and the road.

Walnut tree

Country Diary: Walnut trees are highly prized for nuts and timber

The mellow year is hastening to its close;

Stone-built houses in the village of Cropton.

Your Day Out: Plenty to do in Cropton

This feature really focuses on Cropton, but depending on your energy levels, you may choose to walk the six-mile circular before exploring Cropton village, or drive via Wrelton to Cropton. The choice is yours, but leave plenty of time for Cropton.

As Bonfire Night approaches check that no hedgehogs are hibernating beneath the pile of debris.

Country Diary: Bonfire Night danger for hedgehogs

And dead leaves wrap the fruits that summer planted,

Sneaton Church

Your Day Out: Sneaton village is full of history

The very ancient parish of Sneaton lies about two miles almost due south of Whitby. It’s just south of Ruswarp too, lying to the east of the B1416 road to Whitby. Although Sneaton is a small village, it certainly isn’t without interest and history.

Great egret

Country diary: Rare bird visit delights local ornithologists

What a stroke of luck! Deciding to call at Johnson’s Pond beside Burniston Road, we parked beside the cattle field at 3.40pm. Noted for its herons, we counted eight to 16 in all. Across the pond, something white stirred behind tussocks of grass. Was it a swan, goose or white heron? No – it proved to be a great egret! An ornithologist arrived and confirmed this rare bird to the area. By 4pm bird-watchers began arriving. News travels fast!

A view of Hovingham.

Your Day Out: Exploring Hovingham

Hovingham is a beautiful village in the Vale of Pickering, about eight miles south east of Helmsley. We approached it along the B1257 from Malton, and viewing it from the south, the limestone houses with red pantiles were seen as we entered the village.

The greenish petals of of ivy flowers secrete nectar.

Country Diary: Flowering ivy has abundant store of nectar

Autumn’s early morning nip in the air often heralds bright sunlight, illuminating the season’s mellow tints and remaining fruits. Shiny black sloes remain abundant on thorny blackthorn bushes. For those making sloe gin in time for Christmas, it should be made now, although I’m sure many will have been awaiting a frost to benefit the berries.

A warm welcome awaits in the village of Muston.

Your Day Out: A meander round Muston

Autumn is the perfect season for exploring some of our lovely local villages. Following a chilly morning, when the sun breaks through to highlight the ever-changing leaf colouration, it’s a time of rejoicing. Gone are the holiday-makers of summertime. Now one can really see the scenery and special features devoid of any distractions.

