Walks: An uplifting short and easy route to enjoy

As more and more public footpaths become non negotiable, we’re attempting to revisit local sites, and encourage people to use short walking routes.

It’s surprising how uplifting and stimulating a little exercise each day can be.

If you’ve a dog – introduce him or her to some of Tigga’s trots. Dogs enjoy a change of scenery, just as we do.

This short, easy walk starts from St Catherine’s Hospice on Moor Lane, Scarborough.

It can be accessed by private transport, or the local bus service, and is well signed along the A171 Scalby Road, turning left up Throxenby Lane.

At the top you meet Moor Lane, with Roman Way to your right.

Between a seat and Roman Way, you’ll find a public footpath sign to Raincliffe Woods.

Take this grassy path leading by the Hospice, with overgrown hedging of brambles and nettles to the right.

This path becomes fenced off left, and lined by parked cars beyond.

At the far end, ascend to a stile. Leash any dogs please, as livestock may be in the field beyond. Cross the stile, and turn left to walk beside the hedge.

After 10-12 yards approximately, go through a gap in the hedge.

Continue across the field with hedging now to your right.

Pass through a gate, and following hedging to your left, drop down the meadow towards the road.

Finally, negotiate a stile and step down to the road. Beware of traffic!

Turn right beside the road, and walk to the tree-planted ‘island’ at the junction of Red Scar Lane and Low Road.

Throxenby Mere lies to your left.

Just beyond this junction, cross Low Road with care, to find a footpath off left passing the end of Throxenby Mere.

Take this path and bear left along a board-walk skirting the edge of the mere.

This leads to a picnic site of tables and benches between the mere and Raincliffe Woods.

Sit and enjoy a picnic; watch the wildfowl; chat to the locals, or explore Raincliffe Woods.

Following a break, access Lady Edith’s Drive, taking care to keep close to the grassed verge.

Keep to this lane as it heads towards the A171 Scalby Road.

Passing a school and Yorkshire Coast College, your tree-lined route quickly leads to the main road, should you require public transport.

Otherwise, at the road junction of Lady Edith’s Drive with Moor Lane, turn left to return to St Catherine’s Hospice and your starting point.

Distance: Hospice to mere return, only 1.5 miles approximately. Hospice to mere return from Scalby Road – two miles approximately.

Public transport: Check bus numbers 13 and 14.

Terrain: Mostly good throughout. Refreshment: No facilities en route. Take a picnic beside the mere.

Dogs: Please keep any dogs leashed for everyone’s safety.

l Throxenby Mere, along with Scarborough Mere, are enjoyed by many fishermen.

You’ll observe the fishing platforms as you walk along.

Both meres provide the best grounds for botanists, though Throxenby Mere is less spoilt than the other.

Around its reedy margin of horsetail, yellowflag or wild iris, reedmace, and the sedge carex rostrata, grow other marsh plants, some quite rare nowadays.

A favourite is the bog bean, with cottony pink and white petals so reminiscent of Turkish towelling.

Tall stands of purple loosestrife are quite handsome when in bloom, but are getting overgrown.

Marsh cinquefoil, with deep maroon flowers is another treasure, and possibly marsh stitchwort.

Should you find any wild flowers, please leave the remaining few for all to enjoy.

Library Reference: Past copies of walks’ booklets, ‘Walkabout’ and ‘Rural Rambles’, may be used for reference.

You’ll find them at the far end of The Scarborough Room – right hand-side, in an A5 box.