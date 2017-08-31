Preview: Must see events for all the family

Ryedale Book Festival

Milton Rooms, Malton, Friday September 22 from 10.30am

Ryedale Book Festival offers a line-up for younger readers celebrating all things canine.

Starting with an original play for young children using story-telling, physical theatre, puppetry and music, the story of Oscar’s Amazing Adventure. Perfect for children up to seven years. Author, artist and new Children’s Laureate, Lauren Child will be introducing her new Charlie and Lola picture book.

Then join author/illustrator Tim Hopgood and his new creation, Doodle Dogs.

Hear from Andy Cope, author of the best-selling children’s series Spy Dog, Spy Pups and Spy Cat.

Other events include dog-themed stories about friendship with crafts at Malton Methodist Church, the classic story of Harry the Dirty Dog with biscuit decorating at the Kingfisher Café and Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy at Peagreen Pottery with the chance to paint a ceramic dog inspired by the tales.

www.ryedalebookfestival.com