Preview: Staxtonbury

Manor Farm, Staxton, Friday July 7 to Sunday July 9

This year we will see the introduction of some new initiatives both on the music scene and the family entertainment side.

There will be more opportunity for anyone to come and have a go on the jamming stage.

There will also be a fun dog show.

The five music stages will be on the go all weekend and there will be more than 50 bands and even more acoustic acts on show. Free childrens activities including the arts and crafts Marquee, Punch and Judy, Little Steffs’ Storytime, tennis and football.

www.staxtonbury.com