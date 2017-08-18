Property: Beulah Terrace, Scarborough £70,000

This recently renovated flat offers an excellent opportunity for first time buyers, as an investment opportunity or even a second home for a railway/theatre enthusiast! The property is conveniently located just off Westborough. The property comprises a new fitted kitchen, lounge with dormer window giving good views, a newly fitted bathroom, and a double bedroom overlooks the rear of the property.
Ellis Hay - 01723 350077.
