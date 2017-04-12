Property: Bradworth Drive, Osgodby, £129,950

Situated in the popular village of Osgodby, this three bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow has bags of potential.

Comprising lounge with bow window to front, kitchen, inner hallway which provides access to the ground floor double bedroom and three piece bathroom suite, a rear reception/dining room has stairs to the first floor and uPVC double glazed sliding doors to the conservatory. To the first floor there are two bedrooms, both with views over the rear garden.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details.