Property: Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, £349,950

A beautiful Grade II listed farmhouse. Set in the idyllic village of Hunmanby, being only a stones throw away from the ample amenities on offer in the village including supermarket, independent retailers, church, public houses, schools, doctor and dentist it is perfectly located to suit a variety of buyers needs. The village also has various transport links including a train station.

This spacious home has been in the current owner’s family for over 70 years and has being lovingly maintained, with the recent addition of planning permission in place for the conversion of the rear outbuildings to become three, one bedroom dwellings with garages.

Entering the main residence you are welcomed into the spacious hallway taking you to the two reception rooms as well as the breakfast room and kitchen.

There are four bedrooms with family bathroom to the first floor and ample loft space above.

Outside there is a fantastic good sized courtyard providing ample off road parking, patio gardens with pond and vast vegetable garden. There are numerous outbuildings some of which have the planning for conversion along with others currently used as storage and a double garage on offer.

This wonderful home would suit a variety of buyers needs whether it be continued to be used as a fantastic family home with the outbuildings fully converted and let out as holiday properties or used as additional residences for independent relatives.

There is so much on offer with this great property it really is one not to be missed.

