Property: Britannia Street, Scarborough, £117,950

Popular two bed bay fronted town house within a well-regarded part of Scarborough convenient for local schools and town.

Comprising: Super modern fitted dining kitchen with some integrated appliances, breakfast bar and uPVC double glazed French doors. On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a superb contemporary bathroom. Outside is a forecourted front with large enclosed rear yard and store shed.

Contact Colin Ellis Property Services on 01723 363565 for more details.