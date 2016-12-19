Property: Bywood Drive, Scarborough £172,500

Stunning three bedroom semi detached house, which has been well extended to provide comfortable family living in this popular location.

Comprising modern kitchen, open plan lounge diner, utility cloakroom and bedroom three to the ground floor, with two further double bedrooms and house bathroom to the first floor. Externally is a block paved driveway and parking area, garage separated to provide storage and home gym, enclosed rear garden with paved patio and lawn.

Contact Tipple Underwood on 01723 350299 for more details.