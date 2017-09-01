Property: Cliff Top, Filey, £360,000

This sea view villa is located on Filey’s secluded Cliff Top, offering spacious four bedroomed accommodation with superb wide scale sea views over the panorama of Filey Bay ‘from The Brigg to Bempton Cliffs’ (sea views from the lounge, dining room and all bedrooms).

A unique villa which has the benefit of gas fired central heating and uPVC double glazing, the lounge having a bay windowed feature which offers sea views over the private patio garden areas to the front of the property, with a stone finished open fireplace with Cornish style hearth.

The dining kitchen has pine panelling and tiling to walls (in part) with a range of floor and wall cupboards, worktops, breakfast bar and stainless steel sink unit, with built in electric double oven and hob and a door, opening into a utility and cloak room.

Four good sized bedrooms and bath/shower rooms, are situated over the first and second floors.

Located within the ever quiet ‘Old Town’ area of Filey means the residence offers excellent access to a wealth of the local amenities and attractions including including Filey town centre and coastal walks with excellent access down to Filey’s beach.

The property would be of interest to all sorts of buyers, most notably someone looking at retirement, needing to be a bit closer to amenities or possibly someone looking for a second/holiday home or perhaps for investment purposes.

Offered with vacant possession and no onward chain, viewing of this property cannot be recommended highly enough to fully appreciate the room and views on offer from this individual villa.

