Property: Cliff Top, Filey, £425,000

Offering four bedroomed accommodation this superb sea view villa is located on Filey’s Cliff Top.

This property has widescale sea views over the panoramic Filey bay, from Filey Brigg to the cliffs at Bempton from a feature uPVC double glazed bay window and a smaller uPVC double glazed window .

The lounge has wall lighting and a stone finished open fireplace with Cornish style hearth and wood mantle plus alcove areas set to either side. Doors to the rear lobby and to the hall.

The kitchen has pine panelling with tiling to walls (in part) with a range of floor and wall cupboards, worktops, breakfast bar and stainless steel sink unit with uPVC double glazed window overlooking the yard and a built-in electric double oven and hob.

From the kitchen there is an opening to a utility room which has tiling to the walls (in part), stainless steel sink unit and plumbing for automatic washer.

There is a ground floor toilet and also a dining room with a sea view.

The hallway has stairs off to the first and second floor accommodation which consists of two bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor and two bedrooms on the second floor. Gas central heating is also installed.

It is well situated for the town centre amenities and of course the beach and can be approached from either the bottom of Queen Street or via a lane, just off Black Rigg Head (at the bottom of Mitford Street).

Viewing is highly recommended.

Contact Nicholsons of Filey on 01723 512968 for more details or to book a viewing.