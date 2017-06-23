Property: Cornelian Drive, Scarborough, £310,000

Four bedroom detached family home which is in a superb location with views to the sea from front facing windows.

The house was recently extended with a stunning sun room/dining room that has feature windows taking full advantage of the view.

Leading from the extension are double doors to the kitchen which has a range of cream wall and base units, stainless steel sink, space for fridge/dishwasher, space for a range cooker, fitted extractor fan, radiator, TV point, windows overlooking the rear and front, space for dining table/seating area and a hatch into dining room. With stripped wooden flooring throughout the downstairs, the lounge also has a modern fireplace and several windows giving the room a light and airy feel.

From the hall, there is a utility room which has a door leading to the rear outside area and a study.

Upstairs there a four bedrooms, two of which have windows overlooking the front and side of the property, giving views of the fields and the sea. There is another bedroom overlooking the side of the property and one overlooking the rear, which has fitted storage. All bedrooms are carpeted. There is a family bathroom and two further wcs.

The property benefits from gas fired central heating, has a burglar alarm, uPVC double glazed windows, super gardens to the front and rear, driveway and a detached garage with up and over door, power and light. There is also an outside wc and adjoining storage and the rear outside space is gated on both sides of the property.

This stunning home has much to offer and must be viewed.

Contact Ellis Hay on 01723 350077 for more details.