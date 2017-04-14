Property: Cromwell Terrace, Scarborough, £320,000

Situated on the South Cliff of Scarborough and conveniently located close to Ramshill shopping parade and just a short distance from the South Bay and all its attractions.

This substantial six bedroom semi-detached house is superbly positioned on a corner plot with lawned gardens to the front and side.

The property also boasts a self-sufficient annexe bungalow which has its own private entrance.

The main accommodation features handsome high ceilings and stunning original sash windows. To the ground floor an entrance vestibule leads to a grand entrance hall with staircase to the first floor, a lovely bright lounge with bay window to the front and original feature fireplace, the dining room is currently being utilised as a sitting room and also boasts fireplace and light bay window to the side.

A sizeable breakfasting kitchen and access to a cellar rounds off the downstairs accommodation.

On the way to the first floor the half landing provides a stunning four piece family bathroom and a separate WC, the first floor landing provides access to the master bedroom with bay window with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite, further double bedroom.

The second floor half landing has a double bedroom with another en-suite.

A few final steps up to the top floor lead to the three remaining bedrooms.

The annexe accommodation comprises an open plan lounge/kitchen with a fire door access to the main house and a bedroom with an en-suite. This bungalow is currently let privately by the current owners. Off-street parking for two cars.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details.