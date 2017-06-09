Property: Deepdene, Filey, £425,000

Individually designed second floor apartment situated in this popular development, offering wide scale sea views over the panorama of Filey Bay.

It was originally two apartments and they have been redesigned to offer spacious three bedroomed accommodation with master en-suite which has a modern style bath with electric shower fitting.

The communal front entrance hall has a staircase and lift access to all floors.

Features include a superb lounge which has a small balcony area. The inner hallway has a built-in airing cupboard and a walk-in cloaks cupboard which has the benefit of lighting, shelving and coat hanging space.

The master bedroom has built-in bedroom furniture comprising of etched glass mirror fronted wardrobe system with bedhead cupboards and a range of built in drawers. There is a ‘three framed window’ in this room which also has wonderful views over the bay.

The breakfast kitchen has fitted appliances and there is tiling to both the floor and to the walls (in part) with a range of limed oak finished floor and wall cupboards, worktops with concealed lighting over and inset sink unit with spotlighting and large mirror over. There is a built in electric double oven and hob with canopied cooker hood over. Integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Glazed service hatch to the separate dining room (also providing sea views to Filey Bay). The family bathroom has a modern style suite including bath and electric shower.

Two covered parking spaces belong to this apartment and full Ltd Management Structure and video-phone access to building.

