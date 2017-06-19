Property: Edgewood, Filey Road, Scarborough, £95,000

Two bedroom first floor apartment in a well maintained modern block with lift access.

Open plan living kitchen area is light and spacious with an attractive bay window overlooking the front. The large hallway has built in storage and leads to two bedrooms, a spacious bathroom and the living room/kitchen. Location ideal for town, South Cliff and further afield. Private parking space. The apartment offers the opportunity to live in the popular South Cliff area.

Contact Ellis Hay on 01723 350077 for more details.