Property: Fenby Gardens, Scarborough, £329,950

Located on this maturing, modern development convenient for local schools, college and hospital we are pleased to be able to offer this lovely four/five bedroomed home.

The property will particularly appeal to families having a super contemporary layout which comprises double glazed door to hallway, cloakroom/WC, 18ft front facing lounge with opening through to dining room and French doors to rear garden.

There is an additional sitting room/bedroom five with wall mounted electric fire and mirror fronted sliding wardrobes.

Spacious kitchen with contemporary gloss white fronted cabinets, some integrated appliances, breakfast bar and spotlights, French doors leading to a uPVC double glazed rear facing conservatory with a living flame electric fire. A utility with side door also leads from the kitchen having space for washing machine and dryer.

On the first floor are four bedrooms the master bedroom being large with fitted mirror front sliding wardrobes, LED spotlights and door to en-suite bathroom comprising a spa/Jacuzzi bath. Bedroom two also has the benefit of an en-suite shower room with wet walling. Family bathroom with waterfall tap and floral headed shower.

Outside is a double driveway with parking for three to four cars leading to integral garage with up and over door, border gardens to the front with mature shrubs, an Indian stone side path leads through to super rear gardens including Indian stone patios, raised decked area, summerhouse, separate hot tub house.

The property also benefits from gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

Contact Colin Ellis Property Services on 01723 363565 for more details.