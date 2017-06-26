Property: Fir Tree Drive, Filey, £199,950

A detached bungalow style residence offering two bedroomed accommodation having the benefit of gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

There is a breakfast kitchen which has an electric oven with gas hob and cooker hood over. Good sized lounge with living flame gas fire. The bathroom has a white suite with shower and screen. The property occupies a corner site position with attractive gardens and gated driveway leading to a detached single garage. Viewing is recommended.

Contact Nicholsons on 01723 363401 for more details.