Property: Foxholes Manor, Foxholes, £895,000

Situated in the idyllic country village of Foxholes ‘ The Rectory of Foxholes’ is endowed with an exclusive mansion house that is surrounded by manicured formal gardens and far reaching Wold views.

Positioned in the privacy of extensive grounds and offered with a multitude of residential/business opportunities, this impressive home is now proudly on the market with Hunters Estate Agents.

Foxholes Manor provides endless history and character throughout whilst complementing modern and contemporary tastes. With strong farming links entwined within this extremely substantial property, The Manor occupies an elevated position in the core of the village of Foxholes.

Believed to have been built in 1685, this profoundly English home is of both architectural and historic importance, features in which the current owners have restored and adapted to provide an efficient and social residence.

The property is enclosed to the front with wrought iron gates and pillars leading onto the large gravel driveway that welcomes you to approximately 10 acres of surrounding gardens and paddocks.

Only when you arrive at The Manor will you then be able to appreciate the abundance of charm and character the mansion and the surrounding features have on offer.

