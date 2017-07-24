Property: Green Lane, Newby, Scarborough, £179,950

Have your say

Well proportioned three bed semi-detached house, currently in need of some modernisation but would make a lovely family home in this ever popular location.

Comprises entrance lobby, spacious hallway, bay fronted lounge, dining room and kitchen, conservatory, two good sized double bedrooms, a third bedroom, bathroom with separate wc and gas ch. Lawned gardens and driveway leading to the detached garage.

Contact Colin Ellis Property Services on 01723 363565 for more details.