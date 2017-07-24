Property: Green Lane, Newby, Scarborough, £179,950

Well proportioned three bed semi-detached house, currently in need of some modernisation but would make a lovely family home in this ever popular location.
Comprises entrance lobby, spacious hallway, bay fronted lounge, dining room and kitchen, conservatory, two good sized double bedrooms, a third bedroom, bathroom with separate wc and gas ch. Lawned gardens and driveway leading to the detached garage.
Contact Colin Ellis Property Services on 01723 363565 for more details.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.