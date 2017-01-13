Property: Hackness Drive, Newby, Scarborough, £299,950

A generous, detached family home of individual design, well located within a popular north side residential location.

Spacious living throughout including three double bedrooms the property is located on Hackness Drive, in popular Newby and is convenient for many amenities including doctors surgery, library, public house/restaurant 24hr garage and ‘Proudfoots’ supermarket as well as being near a regular bus route into town.

The accommodation briefly comprises a generous entrance hall, dining room with bay window to the front, living room again with feature bay window, kitchen/diner, rear entrance hall, conservatory and cloakroom/wc.

Just outside the conservatory door forming part of the house is a utility room/store.

To the first floor is a feature galleried landing with doors leading to three double bedrooms, a house bathroom and separate wc.

Outside the property benefits from lawned gardens to the front and rear with mature borders and hedged boundaries as well as a driveway leading to a detached garage providing additional off street parking.

Overall the property has been well maintained and does already benefit from sealed unit double glazing and gas central heating however the property does now require some cosmetic improvements in places and this is well reflected in the asking price.

Offered with no onward chain internal viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the space, setting and potential on offer with this unique, well located family home.

Contact CPH Property Services on 01723 352235 for more details.