Property: Hackness Road, Scalby, Scarborough, £600,000

South Beck Cottage is accessed via a private drive serving several properties leading in a westerly direction off Hackness Road, just to the north of Scalby Beck, in the popular residential Scalby area.

The property overlooks the grounds of Low Hall and stands in a mature setting with grounds of 0.75 acres.

Built of brick under a timber framed, tile clad roof, the property offers spacious accommodation over two floors with hall, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with extensive range of fitted units with wall and base cupboards, granite worktops and inset sink unit, large conservatory on the ground floor together with four bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom, and separate shower room on the first floor.

There is gas central heating and double glazing and attached to the side of the property is a family annexe with hall, lounge, conservatory/dining area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The annexe can be used as a holiday let if required, subject to occupation by no more than two persons.

The property has been extensively enlarged and improved and has many outstanding features.

Outside there is an attached double garage and to the front a tarmac drive and parking area leading down the side of the house to the garage.

The main gardens lie to the rear with patio, flowerbeds, shrubs, lawns and a mature woodland. The whole area amounts to approximately 0.75 acres.

