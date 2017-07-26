Property: Hall Cottages, South Street, Scalby, £169,950

Located in the heart of Scalby village this cute cottage is tucked away just off South Street and would make an ideal permanent home, a couples retreat or a holiday home.
Attractive, well presented and comprises a uPVC entrance porch, lounge, modern fitted kitchen, spiral staircase to two bedrooms and a three piece bathroom. UPVC double glazed windows, gas central heating and southerly facing garden.
Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.