Property: Hawson Close, Osgodby, £149,950

Immaculate two bedroom, semi-detached bungalow with modern kitchen and shower room, well located within a cul-de-sac in the popular Osgodby area providing excellent access to Cayton Bay.

Comprising: Entrance hall, generous lounge/diner, modern kitchen and shower room then to the rear, two double bedrooms with the second bedroom having double glazed patio doors leading out to the rear garden.

Contact CPH Property Services on 01723 352235 for more details.