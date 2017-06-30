Property: Hood Lane, Cloughton, £495,000

Substantial, five bedroom detached dormer house of individual design occupies an enviable secluded setting within lawned grounds of approximately one acre on an elevated site with superb views over open fields.

The accommodation itself briefly comprises of a generous entrance hall, substantial lounge open plan to sun room, dining room, spacious kitchen with oil-fired Aga, utility room/rear entrance hall, ground floor bathroom and separate w/c plus there are two ground floor bedrooms one of which is currently being used as a study.

To the first floor there are three bedrooms two of which benefit from superb open aspect far reaching view plus a first floor shower room.

Outside the property benefits from gated access to a substantial sweeping driveway which leads round to the rear of the property.

The property is set in well presented lawned grounds of approximately one acre with mature hedged and tree lined boundaries. Within the gardens is a substantial timber workshop, garden sheds and greenhouse.

Well maintained over the years by the current vendors and has not been offered on the open market since approximately 1994. The property would now benefit from some updating in places.

The fantastic setting and plot offers any prospective purchaser an excellent opportunity to come in and put their own stamp on this superb home. The house does already benefit from oil fired central heating and hardwood double glazing, Located down a secluded country lane within the popular village of Cloughton to the north of Scarborough.

Contact CPH Property Service on 01723 352235 for more details.