An immaculately presented extended three bedroom detached bungalow, with two reception rooms, two bathroom facilities and breakfast kitchen.

The attention to detail is evident throughout. The impressive specification includes uPVC double glazing, gas central heating, uPVC soffits, cavity wall insulation, a large garage with an insulated roof, gated carport and landscaped gardens. Viewing is recommended to appreciate the quality.

Contact Nicholson’s Filey Branch on 01723 512968 for more details.