Search

Property: Hovingham Drive, Scarborough, £235,000

editorial image
0
Have your say

Spacious four bed detached house comprising large front facing bay windowed lounge, separate rear facing dining room having patio doors to rear facing uPVC double glazed conservatory.

There is a 17ft kitchen with some integrated appliances with a wet room. On the first floor are four bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room and separate family bathroom. Outside is a double driveway leading to double garage having two up and over doors. Gas central heating and double glazing.

Contact Colin Ellis Property Services on 01723 363565 for more details.