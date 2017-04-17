Property: Lingholm Crescent, Eastfield, £117,000

Two bedroom semi-detached property in the popular Eastfield estate, close to local amenities, schools and transport links.

This well presented family home briefly comprises a porch with separate wood store, entrance hall with built in storage and lounge with log burner. The kitchen/diner spans the width of the property and leads onto a conservatory. Two double bedrooms which both have useful built in wardrobes and a family bathroom. Attic room, currently used as a bedroom.

