Property: Main Street, Sawdon, £350,000

Located in the picturesque rural village of Sawdon is this fantastic three double bedroom detached cottage with good road links to both Scarborough, Pickering and surrounding villages.

On entering the well presented accommodation on to the ground floor is a spacious entrance hall, there is a substantial lounge illuminated by a window to the front and sliding patio doors to the rear.

The dining room has an uncommon large open serving hatch to the kitchen which is fitted with a range of wall and base units.

The home also boasts a ground floor wc/cloakroom.

To the first floor there is a bright galleried landing with loft hatch access, the spacious master bedroom features a modern three-piece en-suite shower room.

There are two further double bedrooms and the accommodation is rounded off by a white three-piece family bathroom.

The property benefits from uPVC double glazing and oil fired central heating.

Externally the property has a dry stone wall boundary with gated access to the driveway which provides parking for multiple vehicles and leads to a delightful detached double garage with electric supply.

The garden to the rear of the property boasts a patio area ideal for outdoor entertaining as well as two recent decked areas, the rest of the garden is largely lawned with a range of mature bedded plants and shrubs, at the end of the garden there are spectacular open aspect views of the countryside.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details or to book a viewing.