Property: Manor Gardens, Scarborough, £155,000

Well presented three bed semi-detached house. Convenient for town, Peasholm and the north bay.

Comprising uPVC double glazed door with matching side panels to hallway, bow fronted lounge, separate rear facing dining room, kitchen with contemporary cabinet fronts. Three bedrooms, the main one with bow window. Shower room with corner cubicle and Mira shower with separate adjacent WC. Outside is a lovely forecourt garden with recent resin surface.

Contact Colin Ellis Property Services on 01723 363565 for more details.