Property: Meadow View, Gristhorpe, £159,950

A superb three bedroom end of terrace property in the sought after village location of Gristhorpe.

Just a short commute from nearby towns of Filey and Scarborough. Comprising two reception rooms and a stunning modern fitted kitchen. The ground floor is completed by an outbuilding/workshop. To the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom. Shower room with a beautifully fitted white suite. Loft access from the landing provides storage.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details.