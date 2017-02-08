Property: Mount View Avenue, Scarborough, £135,000

Located just off Seamer Road is this three bedroom semi-detached property which is close to local amenities, town centre.

Comprising lounge with bright bay window and open plan kitchen/dining area, two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and three piece family bathroom in white, gas central heating and double glazing, front garden with low boundary wall and driveway to a single garage with up and over door and a lovely enclosed lawned garden to the rear.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details.