Property: Newby Farm Crescent, Scarborough, £264,950

An attractive detached four bedroom family home on highly desirable Newby Farm.

Improved from its original specification at ground floor level, the property now provides three separate reception rooms, large conservatory and dining kitchen with utility and wc. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms one with en-suite, a further single room and family bathroom. Enjoy a drink in the summer sun in the private rear garden surround by mature trees and shrub borders.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details.