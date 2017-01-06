Property: Newby Farm Road, Scarborough, £309,950

An attractive detached three bedroom bungalow located within the ever popular Newby Farm development, situated on the north side of Scarborough.

Newby is a highly regarded residential area that benefits from easy access to local shopping facilities, doctors’ surgeries and popular local schools.

The property which is beautifully presented comprises entrance hall with cloak area, lovely lounge with recessed gas stove leading into a separate dining room with French doors into uPVC conservatory which enjoys the afternoon and evening sun, stylish L-shaped kitchen with light wood effect base units and wall cupboards, laminate work surface and utility room.

The master bedroom boasts fitted wardrobes and matching drawer units, views over the rear garden and an en-suite shower room.

There are two further bedrooms and the house bathroom with modern three piece suite in white and sun tunnel.

The bungalow also benefits from uPVC windows except the garage and gas central heating.

To the front of the property is a lawned garden with central path to front door, colourful conifers and planted flower beds and the rear garden is enclosed with sunny paved patio enjoying the afternoon and evening sunshine, lawned garden, multiple flower beds which are well stocked with plenty of colourful plants.

This property needs to be viewed to be appreciated.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details or to book a viewing.