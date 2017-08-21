Search

Property: Newlands Park Drive, Scarborough £165,000

A superb three bedroom semi detached family home located in the sought-after north side location close to a wealth of amenities. This well presented living accommodation comprises porch, entrance hall, lounge with generous bay window and electric feature fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast area, three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside is a garden with patio area, shed and garage.

Hunters, Scarborough – 01723 336760

