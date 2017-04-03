Property: Nightingale Lane, Crossgates, £160,000

Modern, three bedroom, semi-detached house is well located in the popular Crossgates area and is offered to the market in excellent decorative order throughout including a modern kitchen/diner and bathroom.

Comprising: Entrance vestibule/hallway, generous lounge with box window, modern kitchen/diner, two double bedrooms plus a third single bedroom as well as a modern house bathroom. Well presented lawned front garden and paved driveway to the side.

Contact CPH Property Services on 01723 352235 for more details.