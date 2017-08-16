Property: North Lane, Cayton, £159,950

Have your say

Situated in the popular village of Cayton, this wonderful well presented three bedroom semi-detached house presents a fantastic opportunity to purchase.

Comprising: Spacious entrance hall with stairs to the first floor, a 20ft plus lounge/diner with UPVC double glazed picture windows, fitted kitchen fitted, three bedrooms and three piece bathroom suite. Gas central heating. Driveway and a single garage.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details.