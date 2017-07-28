Property: Osgodby Lane, Osgodby, £249,950

Have your say

Located in the popular area of Osgodby towards the southern edge of Scarborough is this particularly spacious and versatile four bedroomed, double fronted dormer family home.

Having a well laid out interior which comprises good sized hallway, spacious through lounge with feature limestone fireplace with living flame gas fire, arched bay with uPVC double glazing window, separate sitting room/bedroom four with bay window and wall mounted flueless gas fire,.

Fitted breakfast kitchen with natural wood fronts, some integrated appliances and space for American style fridge freezer with a separate adjacent, front facing dining room with side facing French doors.

The bathroom comprises a three-piece white suite which completes the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms all with uPVC double glazed windows with fitted blinds, the main one being particularly spacious with quality fitted bedroom furniture and contemporary en-suite shower room.

Outside there is a hard-landscaped patio area to the rear plus additional gated access which leads through to a further side patio area and double gates. A large gravelled parking area and drive h leads to the particularly large garage/workshop which has up and over door, power and light, work benches with further loft area above.

There are additional parking areas to both sides (ideal for caravan/trailer).

The property also benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

Contact Colin Ellis Property Service on 01723 363565 for more details.