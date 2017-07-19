Property: Royal Crescent Court, The Crescent, Filey, £249,950

A handsome first floor apartment situated within this elegant and imposing listed Victorian building, situated on Filey’s ever popular Crescent.
French windows offer access to a balcony. Originally three bedroomed in design, the apartment now offers spacious two bedroomed accommodation and has the benefit of secondary double glazing and electric/communal heating systems.
Contact Nicholsons Filey branch on 01723 512968 for more details.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.