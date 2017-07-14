Property: Sandybed Crescent, Scarborough, £450,000

Six bedroom detached house built to the owners requirements with a one bedroom self contained annex situated in the popular area of Sandybed with a generous balcony overlooking an attractive south facing garden which includes a lovely patio, decking and barbecue area.

This well presented property comprises entrance hall, spacious lounge/diner with rear French doors leading on to the balcony overlooking the garden and solid wood Rennie Mackintosh kitchen with integrated appliances to the ground floor.

To the first floor there is the master bedroom with en-suite including steam shower, three larger than usual bedrooms; one with a Swedish sauna and a family bathroom. The second floor offers another two good sized bedrooms with Velux windows and a shower room with a three piece suite.

The one bedroom annex comprises games room/inner hall, lounge with sliding French doors leading to the garden, kitchen, bedroom, utility room, store room and a bathroom with a four piece suite.

Outside you are greeted with lovely decking and patio areas, an enclosed barbecue space, a pretty pond with water lighting and the advantage of outdoor power points.

This fantastic living accommodation also benefits from uPVC double glazing, audio and visual CCTV throughout, alarm system, integral garage and ample parking. Perfect for families or a potential investment.

Located in the popular Sandybed area means the property provides excellent access to amenities and attractions, excellent transport links including a regular bus route into town.

Contact Hunters on 01723 336760 for more details.