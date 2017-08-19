Property: Scalby Road, Scalby £495,000

Located in the highly sought after village of Scalby is this three/four bedroom detached house boasting a glut of original period features such as exposed wooden beams and an original bread oven in the kitchen. The accommodation comprises a substantial sized lounge with superb feature fireplace and exposed beams, dining room again boasting exposed beams and opens into a seating area which is a perfect space to relax and unwind. The breakfasting kitchen features a beautiful ‘island’ and a range of wall and base units and integrated appliances. A utility room which is finished in the same style as the kitchen leads to a rear lobby which has the downstairs wc and a spectacular study which has the potential to be utilised as a fourth bedroom. To the first floor there is a stunning four piece family bathroom which is tastefully finished. There are also three double bedrooms, the master bedroom benefitting from built-in wardrobes and a three piece en-suite. This property is gas central heated. Externally, to the front there is a beautifully presented rose garden enclosed with a stone wall boundary. To the rear there is a breath-taking garden, lawned with a vast variety of mature bedded trees, plants and shrubs, a pond with water feature and an outbuilding and gazebo which are built in the same style of the main home. There is also a single garage to the front with adjoining tool shed to its rear. This is simply a must view to fully appreciate the size and quality. Absolutely stunning interior to the property and conveniently situated close to local amenities.

Jacksons Property Service: 01723 379991.

df