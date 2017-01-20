Property: Shadowland, Thorxenby Lane, Scarborough, £495,000

A superior modern four bedroom detached residence looking down a valley over to a wooded hillside.

Beautifully fitted throughout and constructed by local quality builder for his own occupation with especially large rooms and glorious countryside views towards Raincliffe Woods.

On entering the property the accommodation is light and bright and the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule leading to a wide welcoming entrance hall with beautiful staircase.

Large dual aspect lounge with front facing bay window and a rear picture window looking into the wrap around conservatory, which has stunning views over the garden to wooded hillside, and an archway into the dining room also with a bay window and equally lovely rear garden views. From the entrance hall a doorway leads in to a stylish fitted kitchen, which incorporates black granite worktops and several integral appliances, and utility room. Also of interest will be the good size study with bay window and ground floor cloakroom and wc.

The first floor reveals majestic galleried landing which leads to the four double bedrooms, master with a big four piece en-suite shower room, and a five piece house bathroom. The property also enjoys UPVC windows and gas central heating.

To the front of the property is an extensive parking area and wide detached garage. A passageway to the side of the house leads into a sizeable music room.

The rear of the property features a beautiful landscaped garden with wide paved patio and a pond with bridge to pergola. Beyond is an enclosed lawned garden with fenced boundary.

