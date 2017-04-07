Property: Silpho, near Scarborough, £299,950

This fabulous stone built cottage is located in the charming hamlet of Silpho eight miles north west of Scarborough within the National Park.

Surrounded by stunning countryside where meadows meet wooded hillsides, if you are looking for a tranquil rural retreat packed with original features this may well be the property for you.

Beautiful gardens on three sides enjoy the sunlight all day and allow you to survey the surrounding landscape.

On entering the property you would find it difficult to use the word Tardis more effectively than when describing the proportions of this property.

The sprawling and fascinating layout consists of an original Victorian cottage with adjoining converted barn buildings making this an exciting property to explore.

Vaulted ceilings, window seats with beautiful open countryside views, exposed beams, a log burning stove, cosy reading corners, a master bedroom with large en-suite shower room and dressing room, two further bathrooms, a rustic country kitchen with space and light includes two Velux style windows, modern wooden block effect work tops, base units and wall cupboards in cream concealed lighting under, eye level double oven and grill, inset electric hob, ceramic sink unit, mixer tap, plumbing for dishwasher, electric skirting heater, space for tall fridge, exposed stone wall, radiator.

There is a annexe with a westerly facing conservatory with double doors leading to patio.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991 for more details.