Property: Springfield Farm, Ravenscar, near Scarborough, £625,000

A substantial, impressive farmhouse with wonderful stone outbuildings and stables located in Ravenscar will open your eyes to rural country living. With a paddock, the site is approximately four acres, which is ideal for those with an equestrian interest, this idyllic property boasts fantastic views along the coast to Flambrough Head.

For those looking for more land there is another approximate 23 acres of pasture available by separate negotiation.

The stone built farmhouse continues to impress with family kitchen, large lounge, separate dining room all enjoying wonderful views. There is an office/bedroom next to the lounge and a very useful utility room. To the first floor there is a very generous master bedroom with dual aspect windows, large en-suite shower room and personal sauna.

Good size family bathroom with roll top bath, separate shower and original stone walling and three further bedrooms all of a generous size.

Adjoined to the building and accessible through the main house there is a 37ft games /snooker room with bar perfect for entertaining and has the added benefit of its own entrance, two further bedrooms and 16ft workshop. There is a double garage and concrete hardstanding of approximately 127ft in length which can be used for further parking.

There are a number of outbuildings of varying sizes, one formerly being a small holiday cottage which whilst falling into disrepair could be renovated and refurbished again if so desired to create an extra source of income.

Unquestionably a most attractive estate benefiting from level pasture with the chance of more which ring fence the property in a most desirable way.

Viewing solely through Astins Property Group, Whitby, telephone 01947 821122 for more details.