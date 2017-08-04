Property: St John’s Avenue, Scarborough, £155,000

Three bedroom semi-detached house in a popular residential area. The property is conveniently placed with easy access to local shops, the town centre and local schools and offers the chance for a good sized family home and offer the purchase the opportunity to put their own decorative stamp on it.

Briefly comprising spacious entrance hall, lounge with front aspect, a large kitchen/ dining room, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The entrance hall has a laminate floor, window overlooking the side and a radiator. The lounge has a bow window which overlooks the front of the property and there is a gas fire and decorative fireplace, radiator and coved ceiling.

Running the width of the property is the kitchen/diner with a full range of wall and base units in the kitchen area and a generously proportioned dining area and an under stairs cupboard. The kitchen area has windows overlooking the side and rear of the property with the dining area having sliding doors to the rear.

To the first floor there are three bedrooms, with the master having a built in wardrobe with mirrored doors and an en-suite shower room.

There is also a family bathroom that is fully tiled with a three-piece suite and a window overlooking the side of the property.

The property benefits from uPVC windows and gas central heating.

Mainly laid to lawn at the front with flower beds and a driveway that leads to the car port and garage. To the rear of the property is a yard from which the garage can also be accessed.

Contact Ellis Hay on 01723 350077 for more details.