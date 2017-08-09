Property: The Crescent, Filey, £235,000

A Crescent fronting sea view ground/first floor maisonette offering spacious three bedroomed accommodation.
It has the benefit of gas central heating, superb lounge and separate dining room, plus breakfast kitchen and shower/cloak room. The property occupies a corner position with views to Town Hall Gardens and to Filey Bay over Crescent Gardens. Private entrance door.
Contact Nicholsons Filey branch on 01723 512968 for more details.
